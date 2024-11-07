One Rank One Pension: Honoring the Heroes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the implementation of the 'one rank one pension' scheme as a fulfillment of a promise made before the 2014 elections. This move addresses a long-standing demand of veterans and acknowledges their service and sacrifices for the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme, describing it as a crucial step in recognizing the commitment of the country's veterans.
In a statement on X, Modi highlighted that OROP, a promise by the BJP before the 2014 elections, has now been fulfilled.
Modi emphasized that the initiative served as a tribute to former defense personnel, addressing their longstanding grievance and underscoring the nation's gratitude towards them.
