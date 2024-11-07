Left Menu

One Rank One Pension: Honoring the Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the implementation of the 'one rank one pension' scheme as a fulfillment of a promise made before the 2014 elections. This move addresses a long-standing demand of veterans and acknowledges their service and sacrifices for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:35 IST
One Rank One Pension: Honoring the Heroes
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme, describing it as a crucial step in recognizing the commitment of the country's veterans.

In a statement on X, Modi highlighted that OROP, a promise by the BJP before the 2014 elections, has now been fulfilled.

Modi emphasized that the initiative served as a tribute to former defense personnel, addressing their longstanding grievance and underscoring the nation's gratitude towards them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024