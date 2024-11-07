One Rank One Pension: Honoring the Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme, describing it as a crucial step in recognizing the commitment of the country's veterans.

In a statement on X, Modi highlighted that OROP, a promise by the BJP before the 2014 elections, has now been fulfilled.

Modi emphasized that the initiative served as a tribute to former defense personnel, addressing their longstanding grievance and underscoring the nation's gratitude towards them.

(With inputs from agencies.)