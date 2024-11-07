Left Menu

China Backs Myanmar's Political Roadmap: Li Qiang's Diplomatic Push

China's Premier Li Qiang met Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, pledging support for Myanmar's 2025 election plans despite widespread opposition and concerns over legitimacy. The two leaders discussed border control, military dominance in politics, and enhancing China's cooperation while addressing regional security and cross-border crime issues.

China's Premier Li Qiang has shown firm support for Myanmar's political reconciliation and upcoming 2025 elections, meeting with the nation's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing. During their discussions in Kunming, Yunnan province, Li reinforced China's stance on maintaining stable ties with Myanmar.

Myanmar's planned election next year faces criticism, particularly from Western governments, who view it as a facade designed to maintain military authority after the 2021 coup. Li assured China's backing for the military government's dialogue initiatives aimed at resolving longstanding armed conflicts.

Li emphasized China's commitment to maintaining Myanmar's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also highlighted the importance of cooperative efforts to safeguard border security and combat crimes like online gambling. Despite criticisms, China remains keen on boosting solidarity and advancing the China-Myanmar economic corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

