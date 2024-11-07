Fadnavis Claims Rahul Gandhi's 'Red Book' Rally Drama
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aligning with 'urban Naxals and anarchists' by displaying a 'red book' representing the Constitution. Gandhi, advocating for a caste census, faces criticism for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution while holding rallies ahead of upcoming state assembly polls.
In an outspoken criticism, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to garner support from 'urban Naxals and anarchists' through his symbolic 'red book' rallies.
Gandhi's recent public appearances featuring a red-covered Constitution have coincided with his strong advocacy for a national caste census, aimed at highlighting injustices afflicting marginalized communities.
Responding to the political spectacle, Fadnavis argued such actions demonstrate Gandhi's disregard for the Constitution, accusing him of consistently undermining its significance. With upcoming state assembly elections, the BJP leader vows voters will see through the alleged drama.
