Fadnavis Claims Rahul Gandhi's 'Red Book' Rally Drama

In an outspoken criticism, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to garner support from 'urban Naxals and anarchists' through his symbolic 'red book' rallies.

Gandhi's recent public appearances featuring a red-covered Constitution have coincided with his strong advocacy for a national caste census, aimed at highlighting injustices afflicting marginalized communities.

Responding to the political spectacle, Fadnavis argued such actions demonstrate Gandhi's disregard for the Constitution, accusing him of consistently undermining its significance. With upcoming state assembly elections, the BJP leader vows voters will see through the alleged drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)