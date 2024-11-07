Left Menu

Fadnavis Claims Rahul Gandhi's 'Red Book' Rally Drama

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aligning with 'urban Naxals and anarchists' by displaying a 'red book' representing the Constitution. Gandhi, advocating for a caste census, faces criticism for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution while holding rallies ahead of upcoming state assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:00 IST
Fadnavis Claims Rahul Gandhi's 'Red Book' Rally Drama
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In an outspoken criticism, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to garner support from 'urban Naxals and anarchists' through his symbolic 'red book' rallies.

Gandhi's recent public appearances featuring a red-covered Constitution have coincided with his strong advocacy for a national caste census, aimed at highlighting injustices afflicting marginalized communities.

Responding to the political spectacle, Fadnavis argued such actions demonstrate Gandhi's disregard for the Constitution, accusing him of consistently undermining its significance. With upcoming state assembly elections, the BJP leader vows voters will see through the alleged drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024