Election Scandal Erupts Over Seized Food Kits in Wayanad

In Wayanad, a political storm is brewing after around 30 food kits bearing images of Congress leaders were confiscated by the Election Commission's flying squad and law enforcement on Thursday at Tholpetty.

These kits contained essentials like tea, sugar, and rice, and featured pictures of prominent Congress figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and Deputy CM K Shivakumar. They were seized from a flour mill near a local Congress official's home.

The Left alleges that these kits aimed to influence voters ahead of the November 13 by-election. Meanwhile, Congress argues that they were intended for Wayanad landslide victims. The matter is under investigation, sources say, with Priyanka Gandhi contesting the by-poll against CPI's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

