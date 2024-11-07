Congress Accuses BJP of Disrespecting Constitution Amid Election Promises
Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized BJP for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution and shifting investments out of Maharashtra, branding them as the 'Bahut Jhooti Party.' Congress vows to conduct a caste census and provide financial support to women and youth. BJP dismissed Congress promises as unbelieveable.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique on Thursday, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining the Indian Constitution, alleging intentions to amend it, contrary to Congress's steadfast commitment to upholding it. Khera emphasized Congress's progressive agenda, including implementing a caste census to ensure justice and maintain reservation quotas, a strategy already initiated in Telangana.
Khera further alleged that Mahayuti, a BJP ally, is exploiting Maharashtra's resources by relocating significant investments to other states. He derisively referred to BJP as the 'Bahut Jhooti Party,' asserting their focus is more on opposing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi than on governance. Khera expressed optimism about Congress's chances in the upcoming assembly elections, promising financial incentives for women and unemployed youth.
The BJP responded by labeling Congress promises as deceptive. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress's electoral assurances, dismissing them as unbelievable. Rijiju also condemned Rahul Gandhi for hosting a 'Samvidhan Sammelan' in Nagpur, arguing that Congress lacks the moral authority to discuss the Constitution due to past disrespect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi urges people of Wayanad to take care of his sister Priyanka and vote her to Parliament.
People of Wayanad will have two MPs to represent them in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Wayanad Landslide Victims Amid Sister Priyanka's By-Poll Nomination
Maha Vikas Aghadi Announces Preliminary Seat-Sharing Agreement for Maharashtra Elections
Sena (UBT) Announces First 65 Candidates for Maharashtra Elections