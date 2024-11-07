Sharad Pawar Criticizes Mahayuti Government's Impact on Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), launched a scathing attack against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on Thursday, accusing them of neglecting the state's farmers, failing to protect women, and not providing job opportunities to the youth. He appealed to voters to unseat the current government in the impending assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Speaking at a rally for Duneshwar Pethe, NCP (SP)'s candidate for Nagpur East, Pawar emphasized Maharashtra's historical ties with the Congress Party. He lamented the government's inability to address farmers' issues, resulting in a significant number of suicides. Maharashtra, he claimed, has plummeted from first to sixth in the country's standard of living rankings since BJP's ascendancy.

Pawar further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing Gujarat's interests, highlighting the relocation of projects like the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant out of Maharashtra. Stressing the importance of the forthcoming elections, Pawar called for a change in leadership, vowing that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance would ensure development and deliver promised guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)