Rajesaheb Deshmukh's Unusual Election Promise: Marriages for Bachelors in Beed
Rajesaheb Deshmukh, an election candidate from Maharashtra's Beed district, pledges to address the social issue of bachelorhood by arranging marriages if he wins. His campaign highlights challenges like youth employment and criticism of rival Dhananjay Munde for inadequate industrial development in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a striking campaign pledge, Rajesaheb Deshmukh, running for office under the Nationalist Congress Party ticket in Beed district, promises to organize marriages for bachelors if victorious in the upcoming November 20 elections. This vow sheds light on a significant social issue in rural Maharashtra where eligible men struggle to find brides.
By highlighting the local youth's challenges in gaining employment, Deshmukh's statement, which quickly gained social media attention, points to how employment struggles affect marriage prospects.
Deshmukh criticizes his opponent, Dhananjay Munde, the agriculture minister, for failing to bring industries to the constituency, exacerbating job woes. As the election nears, Deshmukh's promise has opened discussions on employment and social concerns, making it a key election topic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
