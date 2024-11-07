Left Menu

Thackeray's Maharashtra Mission: Uniting Against Division

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticizes BJP's divisive tactics and highlights issues of crime against women, farmers' plight, and unemployment in Maharashtra. Campaigning for upcoming elections, he emphasizes a fight between Maharashtra loyalists and betrayers, promising reforms and support for citizens under an MVA government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:47 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray sharply criticized the BJP and the Mahayuti government for their attempts to divide Maharashtra and highlighted the state's pressing issues, including crime against women and farmers' distress. Speaking at a rally in Amravati, Thackeray promised to oppose BJP's divisive agenda and work towards a self-reliant Maharashtra.

Thackeray accused the BJP of plotting to loot Maharashtra's wealth and reiterated his focus on local governance issues. He rejected BJP's ideology and expressed pride in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's efforts to safeguard Maharashtra's interests against betrayers. His critique extended to the government's response to crimes against women and ineffective financial schemes.

Addressing unemployment and other socio-economic challenges, Thackeray promised substantial reforms if elected, including increased financial aid for youth, reviving the old pension scheme, and improving support for women and ASHA workers. Thackeray concluded with a pledge to enhance Maharashtra's education and job opportunities, asserting that his Hindutva prioritizes welfare with dignity.

