Plea Deal Controversy: U.S. Defense Secretary's Fight for Control

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated his stance on overseeing plea deals for 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accomplices, amid a legal controversy. Earlier this year, Austin reversed agreements made by the Pentagon with the trio, a decision now contested legally.

In a recent development, a military judge deemed Austin's revocation attempts as delayed, thus validating the original plea agreements, said a U.S. official. Lloyd Austin, when queried on a potential appeal, reaffirmed his initial perspective that he should manage such critical decisions.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder mentioned Austin's current review of the judicial ruling. The issue has garnered criticism from Republican lawmakers who oppose the plea deals. Mohammed, detained at Guantanamo Bay, is a prominent figure accused of orchestrating the impactful 9/11 attacks.

