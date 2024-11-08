Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Electoral Impact

Asian markets experienced a widespread increase on Friday, aligning with Wall Street's overnight record peaks as investors anticipated fiscal policies under incoming U.S. President Donald Trump. The Federal Reserve's indication of cautious interest rate changes further influenced market sentiments.

The U.S. dollar remained under pressure due to falling Treasury yields, and Asia-Pacific stocks recorded a remarkable 3.1% weekly rally. Concerns over trade tariffs abated with China's potential stimulus measures enhancing investment confidence, contributing to gains in Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, and Japanese markets.

Globally, stocks, led by Wall Street's significant rise, recorded a 3.3% weekly advance. Trump's re-election fueled expectations for lowered corporate taxes and deregulating measures, lifting major U.S. indices. As President-elect, Trump's economic strategies remain under scrutiny for their impact on inflation and fiscal policies.

