Prabowo Subianto's Diplomatic Debut: Strengthening Indonesia's Global Ties

Indonesia's newly elected President Prabowo Subianto embarks on his first international tour, marking his debut with visits to China, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The trip aims to highlight Indonesia's commitment to non-alignment and strengthen strategic partnerships in trade, energy, and marine sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:55 IST
Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia's newly elected President Prabowo Subianto has commenced his first official international tour, making China his initial stop. This journey marks a significant step in Prabowo's foreign policy goals as he engages with world leaders to discuss pressing global issues.

Prabowo, taking office after winning his third presidential bid earlier this year, has been enthusiastic about expanding Indonesia's influence on the international stage. During his presidency, he has already made diplomatic visits to 21 nations, underscoring the importance of Indonesia's role in global discussions.

On this tour, Prabowo is set to meet with influential figures including China's President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His itinerary also includes stops in Peru for the APEC summit and Brazil for the G20 summit, focusing on fortifying trade, energy, and housing collaborations.

