Modi's Rallying Cry in Maharashtra: A Vision for Accelerated Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi during his rally in Maharashtra, describing it as a 'vehicle without wheels or brakes.'

Speaking at Dhule, Modi emphasized his deep connection with the state and assured continued development under a BJP-led government.

He accused Congress of promoting caste division, claiming the party cannot tolerate progress among Dalits and backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)