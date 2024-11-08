Modi's Rallying Cry in Maharashtra: A Vision for Accelerated Development
In a rally in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, stressing that only the BJP-led Mahayuti can ensure the state’s progress. Emphasizing his ties to Maharashtra, Modi promised ongoing development and accused Congress of divisive politics hindering social progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi during his rally in Maharashtra, describing it as a 'vehicle without wheels or brakes.'
Speaking at Dhule, Modi emphasized his deep connection with the state and assured continued development under a BJP-led government.
He accused Congress of promoting caste division, claiming the party cannot tolerate progress among Dalits and backward classes.
