German Opposition Slams Chancellor's Delay in Confidence Vote
Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for postponing a confidence vote to 2025, calling it a politically motivated and irresponsible delay. Merz, leader of the Christian Democrats, believes the delay undermines democratic processes and prioritizes party politics over the electorate's interests.
In a scathing critique, Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz labeled Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to defer a parliamentary confidence vote until 2025 as 'irresponsible'.
Merz, who heads the Christian Democrats (CDU), argues this delay serves party-political motives rather than the best interests of the German public.
He asserted that most German voters would agree that the decision is being mishandled, prioritizing political gain over democratic accountability.
