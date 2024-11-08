German Opposition Slams Chancellor's Delay in Confidence Vote

In a scathing critique, Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz labeled Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to defer a parliamentary confidence vote until 2025 as 'irresponsible'.

Merz, who heads the Christian Democrats (CDU), argues this delay serves party-political motives rather than the best interests of the German public.

He asserted that most German voters would agree that the decision is being mishandled, prioritizing political gain over democratic accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)