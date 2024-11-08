Euro Zone Bonds Dip Amid Political Unrest and Market Reactions

The euro zone bond yields have seen a downtrend as the week wraps up, influenced by significant events such as central bank meetings, the U.S. election outcome, and the disintegration of the German government. Notably, Germany's 10-year yield, a key euro zone benchmark, dropped by 2 basis points to 2.42%, registering a slightly upward movement over the week.

The decline mirrored movements in U.S. treasuries. After a volatile Thursday, the U.S. 10-year yield saw a downturn of 8 basis points, standing slightly lower at 4.34% on Friday. Analysts cited the market's adjustment to former President Donald Trump's electoral victory earlier this week and the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts by 25 basis points as contributing factors.

Meanwhile, the European market faced additional pressure from the political fallout in Germany, where the ruling coalition's collapse prompted calls for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to expedite new elections. As a result, Germany's two-year yield fell by 2 basis points to 2.41%, with Italy's 10-year yield also decreasing by 5 basis points to 3.69%.

(With inputs from agencies.)