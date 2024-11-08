Left Menu

Philippine Maritime Laws Spark Tensions with China

The Philippines has passed two new laws reinforcing its maritime sovereignty over contested regions in the South China Sea, leading to objections from China. China calls the laws illegal, underscoring tensions. Despite anticipated non-recognition by China, the Philippines seeks support from the international community.

Updated: 08-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:40 IST
Philippine Maritime Laws Spark Tensions with China
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Philippines' recent enactment of two laws aimed at affirming its maritime rights over the South China Sea has prompted a stern response from China. Beijing summoned the Philippine ambassador to voice its opposition, asserting that the laws illegally incorporate Chinese territories.

This legislative move—comprising the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act—aims to solidify the Philippines' maritime claims. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasizes their role in safeguarding maritime entitlements and promoting resource exploitation within the country's exclusive economic zone without fear of interference.

China, however, condemns the laws as an infringement on its territorial claims, insisting Manila's actions complicate regional stability. Despite this, Philippine officials remain committed to gaining international support to bolster their stance amid ongoing disputes with China and other neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

