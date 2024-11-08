Philippine Maritime Laws Spark Tensions with China

The Philippines' recent enactment of two laws aimed at affirming its maritime rights over the South China Sea has prompted a stern response from China. Beijing summoned the Philippine ambassador to voice its opposition, asserting that the laws illegally incorporate Chinese territories.

This legislative move—comprising the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act—aims to solidify the Philippines' maritime claims. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasizes their role in safeguarding maritime entitlements and promoting resource exploitation within the country's exclusive economic zone without fear of interference.

China, however, condemns the laws as an infringement on its territorial claims, insisting Manila's actions complicate regional stability. Despite this, Philippine officials remain committed to gaining international support to bolster their stance amid ongoing disputes with China and other neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)