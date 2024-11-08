Assam CM Slams Congress for Divisive Politics

In a strongly-worded address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took aim at the Congress, accusing the party of divisive politics aimed at splitting the Hindu vote bank for electoral gains. He urged citizens to maintain unity to counter these strategies.

Sarma expressed concerns about unchecked Bangladeshi infiltration, suggesting it could pose significant threats to women's safety in the state. He underscored the urgency of the situation, implying it could worsen if the BJP doesn't come to power.

Highlighting corruption allegations, Sarma targeted Jharkhand ministers like Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari, vowing to remove them from power. The statement was made in the run-up to the Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)