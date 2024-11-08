Left Menu

Assam CM Slams Congress for Divisive Politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of trying to divide Hindus for vote bank politics. He warned against Bangladeshi infiltration, citing threats to women. Speaking at a rally in Ranchi, Sarma pledged to drive out politicians involved in corruption and divisive practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strongly-worded address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took aim at the Congress, accusing the party of divisive politics aimed at splitting the Hindu vote bank for electoral gains. He urged citizens to maintain unity to counter these strategies.

Sarma expressed concerns about unchecked Bangladeshi infiltration, suggesting it could pose significant threats to women's safety in the state. He underscored the urgency of the situation, implying it could worsen if the BJP doesn't come to power.

Highlighting corruption allegations, Sarma targeted Jharkhand ministers like Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari, vowing to remove them from power. The statement was made in the run-up to the Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

