Assam CM Slams Congress for Divisive Politics
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of trying to divide Hindus for vote bank politics. He warned against Bangladeshi infiltration, citing threats to women. Speaking at a rally in Ranchi, Sarma pledged to drive out politicians involved in corruption and divisive practices.
- Country:
- India
In a strongly-worded address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took aim at the Congress, accusing the party of divisive politics aimed at splitting the Hindu vote bank for electoral gains. He urged citizens to maintain unity to counter these strategies.
Sarma expressed concerns about unchecked Bangladeshi infiltration, suggesting it could pose significant threats to women's safety in the state. He underscored the urgency of the situation, implying it could worsen if the BJP doesn't come to power.
Highlighting corruption allegations, Sarma targeted Jharkhand ministers like Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari, vowing to remove them from power. The statement was made in the run-up to the Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled later this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics
Dynastic Politics: Relatives Rule the Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Family Feud and Diversion Politics: The Jagan vs Sharmila Saga
Prohibition Politics: RJD and JD(U) Exchange Barbs Over Bihar Liquor Ban
Star Power in Politics: Kamala Harris Rallies Celebrities for Election Push