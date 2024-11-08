Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics Amid Jharkhand Elections

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of dividing people on religious lines, alleging the party's attempts to exploit Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs against each other. Gandhi emphasized the Congress's focus on unity and protection of the Constitution. He promised a caste census and increased reservations if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lohardaga | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:03 IST
BJP
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the ruling BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged the party with fueling division based on religion and marginalizing India's majority. Speaking at an election rally in Lohardaga, Gandhi claimed the BJP has been setting communities against each other and denying many their rights.

Highlighting the BJP's alleged preferential treatment towards capitalists, Gandhi contrasted this with Congress's efforts to alleviate farmers' debts previously. He stressed the severity of BJP policies, which he claims threaten the Constitution and the rights of tribal communities through efforts to seize land and resources.

Rallying support for the upcoming Jharkhand elections, Gandhi committed to pursuing a caste census and raising reservation limits if Congress gains power, accusing the BJP of undermining the Constitution while promising protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

