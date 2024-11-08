Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics Amid Jharkhand Elections

In a sharp critique of the ruling BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged the party with fueling division based on religion and marginalizing India's majority. Speaking at an election rally in Lohardaga, Gandhi claimed the BJP has been setting communities against each other and denying many their rights.

Highlighting the BJP's alleged preferential treatment towards capitalists, Gandhi contrasted this with Congress's efforts to alleviate farmers' debts previously. He stressed the severity of BJP policies, which he claims threaten the Constitution and the rights of tribal communities through efforts to seize land and resources.

Rallying support for the upcoming Jharkhand elections, Gandhi committed to pursuing a caste census and raising reservation limits if Congress gains power, accusing the BJP of undermining the Constitution while promising protective measures.

