Political Controversy: Firhad Hakim's Apology Stirs Debate

Firhad Hakim, a senior minister from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), found himself at the epicenter of a political controversy following an alleged sexist remark directed at BJP leader Rekha Patra. The statement caused an uproar, prompting Hakim to apologize publicly, stating he had no intention to offend.

The controversy erupted during a by-poll campaign at Haroa assembly constituency, where Hakim, also the Mayor of Kolkata, allegedly referred to Patra in derogatory terms. This incident prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding immediate censure of Hakim. The tension between the TMC and BJP intensifies as by-polls approach.

Further criticism emerged from BJP leaders, including demands for legal action. Rekha Patra, who led significant protests in Sandeshkhali against alleged misconduct by local TMC leaders, described Hakim's language as highly offensive. The incident underscores ongoing political rivalries and issues of gender respect in West Bengal's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)