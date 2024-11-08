Left Menu

Tumultuous Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Adjourned Sine Die

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, after a five-day session marked by protests and chaos, adjourned sine die following the approval of the Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's speech. Tensions arose as BJP members objected to a resolution seeking dialogue for restoring the region's special status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:19 IST
Tumultuous Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Adjourned Sine Die
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been adjourned sine die following the passage of the Motion of Thanks on the address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The contentious five-day session commenced on Monday.

This was the first assembly meeting since the bifurcation of the former state into Union territories and the revocation of its special status in August 2019. Proceedings were marred by chaos from Wednesday onwards.

BJP members vocally protested a resolution by the ruling National Conference advocating for renewed dialogue with the Centre to restore the region's special status. The session concluded with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourning the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

