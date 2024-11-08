Tumultuous Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Adjourned Sine Die

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been adjourned sine die following the passage of the Motion of Thanks on the address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The contentious five-day session commenced on Monday.

This was the first assembly meeting since the bifurcation of the former state into Union territories and the revocation of its special status in August 2019. Proceedings were marred by chaos from Wednesday onwards.

BJP members vocally protested a resolution by the ruling National Conference advocating for renewed dialogue with the Centre to restore the region's special status. The session concluded with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourning the House.

