Tumultuous Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Adjourned Sine Die
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, after a five-day session marked by protests and chaos, adjourned sine die following the approval of the Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's speech. Tensions arose as BJP members objected to a resolution seeking dialogue for restoring the region's special status.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been adjourned sine die following the passage of the Motion of Thanks on the address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The contentious five-day session commenced on Monday.
This was the first assembly meeting since the bifurcation of the former state into Union territories and the revocation of its special status in August 2019. Proceedings were marred by chaos from Wednesday onwards.
BJP members vocally protested a resolution by the ruling National Conference advocating for renewed dialogue with the Centre to restore the region's special status. The session concluded with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourning the House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ban on Bangladesh Chatra League Following Student Protests
BJP Leader Calls for Dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Amid Rising Concerns
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics
Former BJP Leader CP Yogeshwar Joins Congress, Set to Contest in Karnataka By-Polls
SILC 2024: Libraries Meet AI at Sharjah's Premier International Conference