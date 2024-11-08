Diplomatic Balancing Act: Italy's Ties with China Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Italian President Sergio Mattarella's visit to China for talks with Xi Jinping comes at a turbulent geopolitical time, as Western allies navigate Beijing's diplomatic stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders emphasized renewing cultural and economic relations, marking Marco Polo's historic journey to China, a milestone celebrating European-Asian ties.

Despite not confronting political issues publicly, both nations inked deals in culture, trade, and technology, even as Italy steps back from China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)