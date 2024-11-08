Left Menu

Diplomatic Balancing Act: Italy's Ties with China Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Italian President Sergio Mattarella met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing amid tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The leaders discussed cultural and economic ties, while showcasing agreements in technology and trade. Italy's historical tie to China's Belt and Road Initiative was also a point of discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Italian President Sergio Mattarella's visit to China for talks with Xi Jinping comes at a turbulent geopolitical time, as Western allies navigate Beijing's diplomatic stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders emphasized renewing cultural and economic relations, marking Marco Polo's historic journey to China, a milestone celebrating European-Asian ties.

Despite not confronting political issues publicly, both nations inked deals in culture, trade, and technology, even as Italy steps back from China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

