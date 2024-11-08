Diplomatic Balancing Act: Italy's Ties with China Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Italian President Sergio Mattarella met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing amid tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The leaders discussed cultural and economic ties, while showcasing agreements in technology and trade. Italy's historical tie to China's Belt and Road Initiative was also a point of discussion.
08-11-2024
Italian President Sergio Mattarella's visit to China for talks with Xi Jinping comes at a turbulent geopolitical time, as Western allies navigate Beijing's diplomatic stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The leaders emphasized renewing cultural and economic relations, marking Marco Polo's historic journey to China, a milestone celebrating European-Asian ties.
Despite not confronting political issues publicly, both nations inked deals in culture, trade, and technology, even as Italy steps back from China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
