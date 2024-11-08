Republicans Edge Forward in Critical House Race Tally

Republicans under Donald Trump's influence hold a slim advantage as vote counting nears completion in the race for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Despite Republican victories, Democrats flipped two significant New York seats, bolstering their push for majority control.

Edison Research projects Republicans controlling at least 211 seats, just seven short of the needed majority in the 435-member House with 24 contests yet undecided. In the Senate, Republicans are poised to maintain a majority of at least 53 seats, allowing them considerable freedom to implement Trump's agenda.

Democratic victories in California and New York, including Laura Gillen and Josh Riley's wins, empower the party's potential to counter Republican-led initiatives. However, Republicans, led by figures like Don Bacon in Nebraska, demonstrate resilience in maintaining key districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)