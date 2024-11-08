Amit Shah Rallies for Mahayuti Government Retention in Maharashtra

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah addressed voters in Maharashtra, advocating for the re-election of the Mahayuti government. During a campaign rally in Shirala, Sangli district, Shah highlighted the need for a BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance government in the state after assembly elections.

On November 20, voters across the state are expected to make a decisive judgment, Shah emphasized, underscoring the ongoing support for BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Shah reminded attendees of his statewide tour, observing a strong sentiment for Fadnavis's victory and the alliance government's return.

Despite speculations about Fadnavis's potential reinstatement as chief minister, NCP chief Ajit Pawar clarified that the ruling alliance would determine the leadership collectively. The coalition, including Ajit Pawar's NCP, has yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)