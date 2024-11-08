Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge in Bangladesh: BNP's Call for Reforms Amid Interim Government

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Khaleda Zia, rallied in Dhaka, demanding quick reforms and a new election under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, addressed supporters from exile, emphasizing the need for effective governance and fair electoral proceedings amid ongoing political challenges.

  • Bangladesh

In a significant political development, tens of thousands of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists gathered in Dhaka on Friday, pressing for immediate reforms and a fresh election as the country navigates an interim government phase.

Following the departure of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests, Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus leads the interim administration. The BNP, spearheaded by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, organized the rally, underscoring their eagerness to shape the next government, while Hasina's rival party faces upheaval.

Addressing the crowd via video from London, Tarique Rahman, Zia's heir, stressed the need for the interim government to address public expectations and warned against the former regime's remnants, advocating vigilance and reform to stabilize the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

