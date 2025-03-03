Bangladesh's Supreme Court Acquits Khaleda Zia in Landmark Corruption Case

In a landmark decision, Bangladesh's Supreme Court on Monday upheld a High Court ruling acquitting former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson, Khaleda Zia, in a high-profile corruption case. Zia, initially convicted in 2018, was serving a seven-year sentence, which the High Court overturned last year.

The Appellate Division bench, led by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, dismissed the appeals filed by the state and the Anti-Corruption Commission against the High Court's decision. This marks the end of a legal saga that began when Zia was accused in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case filed in 2011.

Zia's acquittal, now confirmed by the apex court, has significant political implications. Her earlier convictions, including the Zia Orphanage Trust case, had put her behind bars until a temporary release during the COVID-19 pandemic. With legal hurdles cleared, Zia, once a two-term prime minister of Bangladesh, aims to continue her medical treatment in London.

