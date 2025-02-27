Bangladesh's Leadership Turmoil: Khaleda Zia's Call for Democratic Reforms

Former Bangladeshi Premier Khaleda Zia has raised an alarm against 'fascist collaborators' whom she accuses of undermining the achievements of the July uprising. In a poignant call, she urges the country to rally for an election acceptable to all, aimed at restoring democratic integrity.

Speaking from London, her son and Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, insists on the importance of a neutral interim government. He warns that public doubt is mounting as political tensions escalate, particularly given the rise of new political entities.

The ongoing turmoil follows the July uprising, which saw the ousting of longtime leader Sheikh Hasina. Amidst a fragmented political landscape, the interim government vows reforms. However, challenges persist as calls for a swift and fair election resonate across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)