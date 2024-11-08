Left Menu

Racist Text Scandal Unfolds Amid U.S. Election Tensions

Racist text messages referencing slavery were anonymously sent to Black Americans during the U.S. election week. Authorities, including the NAACP and the White House, condemned the act. High school and college students were among those who received the messages. Federal investigations are underway as racial tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:47 IST
The NAACP and the White House have condemned a series of racist text messages referencing slavery, sent anonymously to Black Americans, as the U.S. election neared its conclusion.

According to the NAACP, messages in states like Alabama and North Carolina urged recipients to report to plantations, referencing historic enslavement. Authorities, including the FBI and Justice Department, have launched investigations into the incident.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson attributed the messages to reactions from Donald Trump's presidential victory. Schools advised students to report any similar messages, while the White House reaffirmed its position against racism, highlighting its rise during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

