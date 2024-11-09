Left Menu

Wall Street Cheers: S&P 500 Soars Past 6,000 Amid Trump Policies

The S&P 500 surpassed 6,000, marking significant gains this week following Donald Trump's election win and expected Republican-led policies. Stock markets hit record highs with expectations for tax cuts and deregulation under Trump, but concerns linger over possible tariffs and inflation.

The S&P 500 has surged past the 6,000 mark, poised to achieve its largest weekly percentage gain in a year. This spike follows Donald Trump's electoral victory and the Republican Party's potential sweep in Congress, which has bolstered expectations for business-friendly policies.

Stocks rallied as the Federal Reserve delivered a widely anticipated 25 basis point interest rate cut. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials appeared ready to close the week on a high note, with the Nasdaq predicted to have its best performance in two months.

With Republicans poised to hold a narrow House lead after securing the Senate, Trump's legislative agenda may gain momentum. Market indices hit record highs amid predictions for lower corporate taxes and deregulation, still simmering concerns about tariffs and inflation loom.

