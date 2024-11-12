Protests Ignite Demanding Accountability in Novi Sad Railway Disaster

Amidst heavy rain and a state holiday, thousands rallied at the Serbian government building last Monday, seeking justice over a tragic railway station collapse in Novi Sad that claimed 14 lives. The demonstrators demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

Lawyer Jovan Rajic, addressing the crowd, described the incident as a result of corruption and negligence by the authorities. Protesters urged for the resignations of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Novi Sad Mayor Milan Djuric, intending to submit their demands to the Serbian parliament.

Participants brandished banners declaring 'Corruption kills' and called for release of secret contracts related to the station's reconstruction. Accusations of corruption and ties to organized crime were leveled at officials, though these claims are firmly denied by President Vucic and his allies.

