Left Menu

Protests Ignite Demanding Accountability in Novi Sad Railway Disaster

Thousands protested outside the Serbian government building, urging arrests following a railway station collapse in Novi Sad that killed 14. Despite inclement weather, opposition activists pressed for accountability, blaming the incident on governmental negligence and corruption. Demands for officials' resignations and transparency in contracts were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:04 IST
Protests Ignite Demanding Accountability in Novi Sad Railway Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst heavy rain and a state holiday, thousands rallied at the Serbian government building last Monday, seeking justice over a tragic railway station collapse in Novi Sad that claimed 14 lives. The demonstrators demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

Lawyer Jovan Rajic, addressing the crowd, described the incident as a result of corruption and negligence by the authorities. Protesters urged for the resignations of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Novi Sad Mayor Milan Djuric, intending to submit their demands to the Serbian parliament.

Participants brandished banners declaring 'Corruption kills' and called for release of secret contracts related to the station's reconstruction. Accusations of corruption and ties to organized crime were leveled at officials, though these claims are firmly denied by President Vucic and his allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024