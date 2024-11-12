Controversy Erupts as Independent MLA Challenges Election Commission Over MCC Violation
Independent MLA P V Anvar's press conference was disrupted by Election Commission officials who claimed it violated the model code of conduct. Anvar defied the order, questioning its legal basis and accusing major political fronts of breaking poll spending norms.
In a dramatic turn of events, independent MLA P V Anvar faced an interruption during a press conference at Chelakkara Assembly constituency. Election Commission officials, citing a breach of the model code of conduct (MCC), asked Anvar to cease the event.
Defiant, Anvar questioned the basis of the notice, demanding legal provisions to justify the claim. He also accused major political parties of exceeding election spending limits.
Despite the intervention, Anvar continued his address, highlighting issues like human-animal conflict, while maintaining his stance against the perceived intimidation efforts by authorities.
