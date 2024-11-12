Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Heats Up in Maharashtra as BJP and Congress Exchange Barbs

Amid the tense assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP's Anurag Thakur criticized Congress President Nana Patole over derogatory remarks towards BJP. The heated exchange highlights the ongoing tensions between major political parties. As Patole criticized BJP's arrogance, Thakur accused Congress of undermining Hindu values.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery political exchange, BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks comparing BJP to 'dogs' during a public rally. Thakur, speaking to ANI, emphasized that Congress often faces consequences for such statements, labeling them as examples of "Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi."

Thakur's comments came amid heightened political tensions as Maharashtra prepares for its state assembly elections on November 20. He noted that whenever Congress resorts to low-level remarks to criticize BJP, it only serves to strengthen the ruling party's position, asserting that the voters of Maharashtra will issue a strong response to such rhetoric.

The row was further fueled by comments from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who criticized 'sadhus' in politics without naming anyone. BJP has accused Congress leaders of repeatedly insulting Hindu symbols. The back-and-forth between the parties underscores the escalating tensions ahead of the crucial vote count on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

