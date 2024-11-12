Political Rhetoric Heats Up in Maharashtra as BJP and Congress Exchange Barbs

In a fiery political exchange, BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks comparing BJP to 'dogs' during a public rally. Thakur, speaking to ANI, emphasized that Congress often faces consequences for such statements, labeling them as examples of "Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi."

Thakur's comments came amid heightened political tensions as Maharashtra prepares for its state assembly elections on November 20. He noted that whenever Congress resorts to low-level remarks to criticize BJP, it only serves to strengthen the ruling party's position, asserting that the voters of Maharashtra will issue a strong response to such rhetoric.

The row was further fueled by comments from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who criticized 'sadhus' in politics without naming anyone. BJP has accused Congress leaders of repeatedly insulting Hindu symbols. The back-and-forth between the parties underscores the escalating tensions ahead of the crucial vote count on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)