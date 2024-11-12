Left Menu

Chennai Braces for Monsoon Rains, State Assures Preparedness

Amidst heavy rainfall in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin assured citizens of the government’s preparedness. Steps include an increase in motor pumps and operational subways. Relief camps and kitchens have been set up to ensure public safety as the northeast monsoon hits the region.

Updated: 12-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:32 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In the wake of severe rainfall lashing Chennai, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reassured the public on Tuesday of the state government's readiness to face the deluge. Notably, the government expanded its fleet of motor pumps and volunteer forces after analyzing the October rainfall impact.

"Following our October rainfall impact study, we're deploying more motor pumps and volunteers. We now have 1,194 motor pumps and 152 super sucker machines—a 21% increase since October. Tamil Nadu is unwaveringly prepared for rainfall," Stalin asserted, mentioning zero flooding reports in Chennai. Out of the 22 subways, 21 remain operational.

The Deputy CM emphasized comprehensive measures implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) against heavy showers. "Chennai recorded just 3.2 cm of rain till this morning. Acting on our CM's guidance, we inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) setups. Arrangements are intact, with 21 of 22 subways functional," noted Stalin.

Addressing entrepreneurial efforts, Stalin reiterated the government's push for start-up ventures, with aims of achieving a 1 trillion dollar economy. Earlier, Stalin reviewed GCC's northeast monsoon preparations.

The Greater Chennai Corporation initiated 329 relief centres and 120 public kitchens. As of 9:30 AM, waterlogging reports are nil, with measures underway to maintain normalcy. Key officials, including the corporation commissioner, mayor, and ministers, remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is forecasted across Tamil Nadu, with potential heavy showers in select districts, including Chennai, on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

