Chennai Braces for Monsoon Rains, State Assures Preparedness

In the wake of severe rainfall lashing Chennai, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reassured the public on Tuesday of the state government's readiness to face the deluge. Notably, the government expanded its fleet of motor pumps and volunteer forces after analyzing the October rainfall impact.

"Following our October rainfall impact study, we're deploying more motor pumps and volunteers. We now have 1,194 motor pumps and 152 super sucker machines—a 21% increase since October. Tamil Nadu is unwaveringly prepared for rainfall," Stalin asserted, mentioning zero flooding reports in Chennai. Out of the 22 subways, 21 remain operational.

The Deputy CM emphasized comprehensive measures implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) against heavy showers. "Chennai recorded just 3.2 cm of rain till this morning. Acting on our CM's guidance, we inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) setups. Arrangements are intact, with 21 of 22 subways functional," noted Stalin.

Addressing entrepreneurial efforts, Stalin reiterated the government's push for start-up ventures, with aims of achieving a 1 trillion dollar economy. Earlier, Stalin reviewed GCC's northeast monsoon preparations.

The Greater Chennai Corporation initiated 329 relief centres and 120 public kitchens. As of 9:30 AM, waterlogging reports are nil, with measures underway to maintain normalcy. Key officials, including the corporation commissioner, mayor, and ministers, remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is forecasted across Tamil Nadu, with potential heavy showers in select districts, including Chennai, on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)