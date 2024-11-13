Kharge and Gandhi Urge Voters to Strengthen Democracy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged citizens to actively participate in the electoral process, emphasizing the need for a government that promotes inclusivity and democracy. Speaking on the verge of polling for 43 Assembly seats, he encouraged voters to oppose divisive rhetoric.

His comments come as elections are underway in Jharkhand, the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, and bypolls across 31 constituencies in ten states. Kharge, through a televised message, emphasized the electorate’s responsibility to strengthen democratic values and the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the Jharkhand voters, highlighting the constitutional rights and urging them to support governance that respects tribal and natural sovereignty. Both leaders stressed the importance of a government representing all sections of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)