Left Menu

Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Passes Amid Legal Battles

Malaysia's former finance minister, Daim Zainuddin, died at 86. Known for guiding the nation through economic crises, he faced recent legal challenges over asset disclosures. This prominent political figure and businessman's passing prompted condolences, highlighting his influential legacy and recent investigations linked to the Pandora Papers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:50 IST
Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Passes Amid Legal Battles

Former Malaysian finance minister, Daim Zainuddin, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86, his family announced. Known for guiding Malaysia through economic crises, Daim served as finance minister from 1984 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2001 under Mahathir Mohamad.

Daim's death comes amid legal challenges, as charges were brought against him earlier this year for failing to disclose assets, part of a government crackdown on corruption. Despite pleading not guilty, investigations into his wealth persisted, linked to information from the Pandora Papers.

His passing prompted condolences from the government and highlighted his significant impact on Malaysia's economic landscape. His substantial business interests and influence as a political figure remain part of his complex legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024