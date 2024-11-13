Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Passes Amid Legal Battles

Former Malaysian finance minister, Daim Zainuddin, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86, his family announced. Known for guiding Malaysia through economic crises, Daim served as finance minister from 1984 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2001 under Mahathir Mohamad.

Daim's death comes amid legal challenges, as charges were brought against him earlier this year for failing to disclose assets, part of a government crackdown on corruption. Despite pleading not guilty, investigations into his wealth persisted, linked to information from the Pandora Papers.

His passing prompted condolences from the government and highlighted his significant impact on Malaysia's economic landscape. His substantial business interests and influence as a political figure remain part of his complex legacy.

