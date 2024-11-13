Left Menu

BJP Confident in Jharkhand and Budhni By-Polls Victory

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is optimistic about BJP's success in the Budhni bypolls and Jharkhand assembly elections, urging voters to fulfill their democratic duty. With BJP candidates in strong contention, Chouhan emphasizes the party's focus on unity and anticipates a decisive victory over rival alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:05 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed strong confidence in the BJP's prospects in both the Budhni bypolls and the Jharkhand assembly elections, urging citizens to participate actively in the voting process.

Chouhan, who cast his vote in the Budhni by-elections, emphasized the importance of voting as a democratic duty. He noted the strong support for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, predicting a significant victory for BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava in Budhni, a seat vacated by Chouhan himself after becoming an MP from Vidisha.

As the BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Chouhan is optimistic about a two-thirds majority win, stating that despite the JMM-Congress alliance, the BJP is set to achieve a substantial victory by uniting voters. The first phase of voting recorded a 13.04% turnout by 9 am, with Simdega district seeing the highest participation at 15.09%.

The BJP-led NDA is hopeful of ousting the current JMM-led administration, with notable candidates competing for key seats. The election outcome will be revealed on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

