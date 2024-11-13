Political Firestorm Ignites: The Unpublished Saga of E P Jayarajan's Autobiography
A controversy erupted in Kerala over excerpts from the unpublished autobiography of veteran CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan, leading to political upheaval in the state. The book, claimed not to be authored by Jayarajan, criticizes the LDF government and has sparked reactions amid ongoing bypolls.
Kerala finds itself at the center of political unrest following the release of provocative excerpts from an unpublished autobiography attributed to E P Jayarajan, a veteran leader of the CPI(M). The controversial snippets, aired on local channels, criticize both the LDF government and the Marxist party, fueling debates and disagreements.
Jayarajan has publicly disavowed the excerpts, stating that he is still in the process of writing his life story and has not granted publishing rights to anyone. He described the timing of the release as calculated, coinciding with crucial bypolls, and called for an investigation into how the publisher obtained the material.
The alleged autobiography, titled "Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist," expressed dissatisfaction with Jayarajan's removal as LDF convenor and the nomination of P Sarin as an independent candidate. As political leaders react sharply to the revelations, the incident could impact voting in Wayanad and Chelakkara.
