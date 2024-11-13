Left Menu

Musk's New Role: Reshaping Governance with Trump

Elon Musk has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy. This move is aimed at cutting bureaucratic waste and reforming federal agencies. The role will allow Musk to remain active in his business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:42 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to spearhead a significant new initiative—the Department of Government Efficiency. Tasked with slashing bureaucracy and reforming federal agencies, this role complements Musk's expansive reach and promises a bold shift in governance.

Alongside former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk aims to create an entrepreneurial approach in the government. Their unofficial roles circumvent the need for Senate approval, enabling Musk to maintain his leadership in companies like Tesla and SpaceX while influencing federal operations.

This strategic appointment could boost Musk's ventures, particularly in technology sectors like AI and cryptocurrency. Critics, however, argue it highlights potential conflicts of interest, with Musk's businesses benefiting from less stringent regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

