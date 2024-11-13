High Stakes Showdown: BJP and Congress Face Off in Raipur By-Election

A modest voter turnout of 18.73% was recorded by 11 am in the crucial byelection for the Raipur City South assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, marking the early hours of a tightly contested race between major political rivals, the BJP and Congress.

Voting began early at 7 am under strict security measures, with thirty candidates vying for the seat originally held by ex-minister Brijmohan Agrawal, who resigned following his parliamentary victory. Prominent candidates, such as BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress' Akash Sharma, have already cast their votes.

The bypoll's figures are significant, with 2,71,169 registered voters, including 52 transgenders, spread across 253 booths. More than 1,000 security personnel have been deployed for smooth proceedings, and the election's results are anticipated on November 23.

