Karnataka By-Polls: High-Profile Battles and Political Legacies

Karnataka by-elections saw a 45.02% turnout by 1:30 PM. Voting occurred in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna, with 45 candidates, including political names like Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai. Channapatna is a high-profile seat with Congress and BJP facing off. Security was tight throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:20 IST
As Karnataka's by-elections unfold, voter turnout reached 45.02% by early afternoon across key constituencies Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna. A staggering seven lakh voters were eligible, casting their votes across 770 polling stations.

Political stakes are high with Congress, BJP, and JD(S) candidates locking horns. Notable candidates include Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, representing legacy political families. Meanwhile, security forces maintained order, ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Local debates center on political machinery and electoral ethics as parties accuse each other of exploiting caste and monetary influence. This political contest highlights evolving dynamics with deeply rooted familial legacies in Karnataka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

