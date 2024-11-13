Defying Threats: Jharkhand's Resilient Voter Turnout in Naxalite Areas

Despite significant Naxal threats, voters in Jharkhand's Naxalite-affected areas showed remarkable resilience and voted in large numbers during the first phase of Assembly elections, which covers 43 seats. Attempts to disrupt polling by Naxalites were evident in Sonapi, Jagannathpur, and Manoharpur constituencies, as posters attempting to impede the voting process were plastered across West Singhbhum District.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand confirmed that security forces promptly removed these posters, allowing citizens to participate in the democratic process without fear. By 11 AM, voter turnout exceeded 50 percent at polling station 253, Primary Vidyalaya Kolbanga, with over 30 percent recorded at polling station 254, Primary Vidyalaya Rabanga. The determined voters of Primary Vidyalaya Sonapi defied Naxal threats, achieving a significant 60 percent turnout by 11 AM at polling booth number 25 in Sonapi, Jagannathpur.

Long queues were reported in Budha Pahar, a former Naxalite stronghold. According to the CEO, the peaceful polling and high voter turnout at UMS Hesatu in Bargad Garhwa indicate a significant democratic milestone for Budha Pahar. For the first time, a polling station was established in Budha Pahar for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, allowing residents to cast their votes locally. Across the 43 assembly constituencies, a voter turnout of nearly 46.25 percent was recorded by 1 PM on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)