Left Menu

The Guardian Walks Away from X: A Major Media Shift

The Guardian announced it will stop posting on X, citing disturbing content, including racism and conspiracy theories. This decision marks it as the first major UK media company to exit the platform. Other organizations and former CNN anchor Don Lemon have also distanced themselves from Elon Musk's platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:26 IST
The Guardian Walks Away from X: A Major Media Shift

The Guardian, a prominent British news publisher, declared its exit from X on Wednesday, expressing concerns over the prevalence of 'disturbing content' like racism and conspiracy theories on the platform.

Becoming the first significant UK media company to take such an action, the Guardian has 10.7 million followers on X, now owned by Elon Musk. Criticisms have been directed at Musk's relaxed moderation policy, which allegedly facilitates the spread of falsehoods and hate speech.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon, citing similar concerns about transparency and free speech, has also announced his departure from X, reflecting a growing trend among various organizations and public figures to reconsider their engagement with the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024