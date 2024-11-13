The Guardian Walks Away from X: A Major Media Shift

The Guardian, a prominent British news publisher, declared its exit from X on Wednesday, expressing concerns over the prevalence of 'disturbing content' like racism and conspiracy theories on the platform.

Becoming the first significant UK media company to take such an action, the Guardian has 10.7 million followers on X, now owned by Elon Musk. Criticisms have been directed at Musk's relaxed moderation policy, which allegedly facilitates the spread of falsehoods and hate speech.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon, citing similar concerns about transparency and free speech, has also announced his departure from X, reflecting a growing trend among various organizations and public figures to reconsider their engagement with the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)