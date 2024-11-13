Left Menu

Tensions Erupt at Deoli-Uniara Bypoll: Candidate's Clash with Authorities Sparks Unrest

Independent candidate Naresh Meena is accused of slapping a sub-divisional officer during election duties in Deoli-Uniara's bypoll, leading to violence as police clashed with Meena’s supporters. The RAS has demanded his arrest, threatening a strike. Villagers supported Meena over local tehsil demarcation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:33 IST
  • India

Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll, allegedly slapped a sub-divisional officer during election duties, according to officials.

In response, the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) association called for Meena's arrest, threatening a pen-down strike. The situation escalated with Meena's supporters clashing with police.

Villagers had threatened to boycott the bypoll over tehsil demarcation disputes, with Meena backing their demands. Police resorted to tear gas to disperse the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

