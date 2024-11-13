Tensions Erupt at Deoli-Uniara Bypoll: Candidate's Clash with Authorities Sparks Unrest

Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll, allegedly slapped a sub-divisional officer during election duties, according to officials.

In response, the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) association called for Meena's arrest, threatening a pen-down strike. The situation escalated with Meena's supporters clashing with police.

Villagers had threatened to boycott the bypoll over tehsil demarcation disputes, with Meena backing their demands. Police resorted to tear gas to disperse the unrest.

