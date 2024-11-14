Left Menu

Violence Erupts During Tonk Bypolls

Chaos unfolded at a polling booth in Tonk district when supporters of Independent candidate Naresh Meena clashed with the police, resulting in stone-pelting and the burning of a vehicle. The conflict arose over a dharna led by Meena during the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Violence broke out during the by-elections in Tonk district as supporters of Independent candidate Naresh Meena clashed with police outside a polling booth.

The altercation began after police attempted to disperse Meena and his followers, who were protesting outside the station.

This prompted stone-pelting from the crowd and led to one vehicle being set on fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

