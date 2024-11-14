Violence Erupts During Tonk Bypolls
Chaos unfolded at a polling booth in Tonk district when supporters of Independent candidate Naresh Meena clashed with the police, resulting in stone-pelting and the burning of a vehicle. The conflict arose over a dharna led by Meena during the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypolls.
Violence broke out during the by-elections in Tonk district as supporters of Independent candidate Naresh Meena clashed with police outside a polling booth.
The altercation began after police attempted to disperse Meena and his followers, who were protesting outside the station.
This prompted stone-pelting from the crowd and led to one vehicle being set on fire.
