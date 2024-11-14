Global Headlines: Political Shakeups, Troop Advancements, and Regional Tensions

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, made waves by appointing loyalists without government experience to key positions, including congressman Matt Gaetz as U.S. attorney general, despite his controversial past.

Ukrainian troops successfully repelled an attempt by Russian forces to penetrate defenses around Kupiansk, marking continued volatility in the region since its capture and recapture.

In Amsterdam, pro-Palestinian demonstrators were detained after defying a ban set following unrest linked to a football match, highlighting ongoing tensions in the city.

