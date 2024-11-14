Priyank Kharge Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's 'Hate Politics'

In a sharp critique, Karnataka's Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge recently accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of engaging in vote bank politics by sowing seeds of hatred within society. Kharge suggested that Yogi should focus on winning elections based on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rather than engaging in divisive tactics.

The controversy erupted during an election rally in Maharashtra's Achalpur, where Adityanath referenced a violent incident involving Mallikarjun Kharge's family during the era of Hyderabad's Nizam. This statement followed Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of Adityanath's inflammatory remarks as both Maharashtra and Jharkhand gear up for assembly elections.

Addressing these tensions, Priyank Kharge highlighted that the violence was perpetuated by a paramilitary group, not the Muslim community at large, and advocated for understanding across communities. He condemned Adityanath's ideological stance and called for equality and justice irrespective of caste, vehemently stating that prejudice cannot dismantle the values upheld by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

