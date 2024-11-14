Left Menu

Priyank Kharge Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's 'Hate Politics'

Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge condemned UP CM Yogi Adityanath for comments against Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Criticizing Adityanath's politics, Priyank emphasized not exploiting past tragedies for gain and decried discrimination, urging focus on PM Modi’s achievements instead of divisive rhetoric ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:11 IST
Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Karnataka's Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge recently accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of engaging in vote bank politics by sowing seeds of hatred within society. Kharge suggested that Yogi should focus on winning elections based on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rather than engaging in divisive tactics.

The controversy erupted during an election rally in Maharashtra's Achalpur, where Adityanath referenced a violent incident involving Mallikarjun Kharge's family during the era of Hyderabad's Nizam. This statement followed Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of Adityanath's inflammatory remarks as both Maharashtra and Jharkhand gear up for assembly elections.

Addressing these tensions, Priyank Kharge highlighted that the violence was perpetuated by a paramilitary group, not the Muslim community at large, and advocated for understanding across communities. He condemned Adityanath's ideological stance and called for equality and justice irrespective of caste, vehemently stating that prejudice cannot dismantle the values upheld by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

