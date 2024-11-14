Left Menu

U.S. Dollar's Dominance: Trump’s Trade Policies and Treasury Yields Ignite Growth

The U.S. dollar surged to a one-year high, influenced by higher yields and recent political shifts. Treasury yields rose with expectations of increased deficit spending under Trump's administration. The euro and sterling weakened against the dollar, while cryptocurrencies like bitcoin soared. Asian markets highlighted currency fluctuations with mixed job data impacts.

The U.S. dollar ascended to a one-year peak against major currencies on Thursday, marking its fifth consecutive daily gain. Analysts attribute this rise to higher yields and Donald Trump's election victory, with the dollar surpassing 156 yen for the first time since July.

As the Trump administration approaches, its plans for heightened trade tariffs and stricter immigration policies are projected to fuel inflation. This development could potentially prolong the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle. The anticipation of increased deficit spending has propelled Treasury yields, offering further support to the dollar.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin reached a new record high, nearing $93,480, underscoring Trump's vision for the U.S. as a global crypto leader. Meanwhile, other currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollar faced declines, influenced by regional job data.

