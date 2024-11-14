South Korea's Supreme Court Confirms Yoon Mee-hyang's Conviction in Embezzlement Case

In a landmark decision, South Korea's Supreme Court confirmed the conviction of Yoon Mee-hyang, the former leader of a group aiding wartime sexual abuse victims, for embezzlement. She received an 18-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of misusing organizational funds.

Yoon, who was indicted in 2020, had been accused of diverting donations and state subsidies intended for 'comfort women,' victims forced into brothels during Japan's colonization of Korea. Despite being cleared of some charges, appellate courts found her guilty of misappropriating over 79 million won.

Public outrage spiked after allegations surfaced that Yoon exploited victims to amass funds. Critics also voiced discontent with her political ambitions. While the Supreme Court's decision was welcomed by the ruling People Power Party, it didn't undo her completed parliamentary term.

