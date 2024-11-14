Left Menu

Mahesh Khichi Secures Delhi's Mayoral Seat in Tight Contest

Mahesh Khichi of the Aam Aadmi Party has been elected as Delhi's new mayor, winning by a narrow margin over BJP's Kishan Lal. The AAP's victory follows closely contested elections amidst tension with the BJP. The Congress boycotted the vote due to disagreement over the mayor's term.

In a pivotal political development, Mahesh Khichi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been elected as the new mayor of Delhi. This victory comes at a crucial time for the party, just as Assembly elections loom on the horizon. Khichi emerged victorious after a tight race, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kishan Lal by a mere three votes, securing 133 to Lal's 130.

The election process was marked by various political dynamics, including the withdrawal of the BJP from contesting the deputy mayor position after their defeat in the mayoral elections. Consequently, the AAP's Ravinder Bharadwaj won the deputy mayor post without opposition. The Congress party abstained from voting, citing the issue of a shortened mayoral term as a point of contention.

The electoral proceedings in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have highlighted ongoing tensions between the AAP and the BJP, compounded by interjections from the Congress. Amidst a charged atmosphere, with slogans and resignations shaking the political arena, the elections have underscored the complexities and challenges of Delhi's municipal governance ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

