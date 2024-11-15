Trump Taps Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump announced that he has selected North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum for the position of interior secretary. The formal announcement is expected to be made during an event in Florida. Burgum’s appointment sets the stage for current administration changes.
The news came as Trump addressed attendees, stating his plan to make the formal declaration the following day.
The appointment of Burgum marks a significant transition in the administration's approach to managing public lands and natural resources.
