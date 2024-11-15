Left Menu

Trump Taps Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced that he has selected North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum for the position of interior secretary. The formal announcement is expected to be made during an event in Florida. Burgum’s appointment sets the stage for current administration changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:26 IST
Trump Taps Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump revealed that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is his choice for the position of interior secretary. This announcement was made on Thursday at an event held in Florida.

The news came as Trump addressed attendees, stating his plan to make the formal declaration the following day.

The appointment of Burgum marks a significant transition in the administration's approach to managing public lands and natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024