South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Convicted: A Potential Political Turn

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung received a suspended one-year prison sentence for violating election law, which could hinder his 2027 presidential bid. Lee plans to appeal the verdict. He faces multiple trials on criminal charges, though maintains the case is politically driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:41 IST
Lee Jae-myung

A South Korean court has convicted Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition party, for election law violations. The court sentenced him to a suspended one-year prison term, which could impair his chances to run for president in 2027.

Lee, who plans to appeal, argued against the verdict, claiming political motivation behind the charges. If the sentence is upheld, Lee will lose his parliamentary seat and be ineligible for elections for five years. He currently faces multiple legal challenges, including bribery and corruption trials.

The court's decision stems from Lee's false claim during the 2021 parliamentary audit. His conviction was a setback amidst his party's recent electoral success. Despite the conviction, Lee's political future remains uncertain as he prepares for his appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

