Political Turmoil: Will Olaf Scholz Step Down for Boris Pistorius?
Olaf Scholz, Germany's least popular chancellor, faces internal calls to step aside for Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in the upcoming federal election. With his coalition collapsed and party support waning, Scholz's leadership is questioned, and Pistorius is emerging as a favored candidate despite his reluctance.
Olaf Scholz, Germany's embattled chancellor, is under increasing pressure from within his Social Democratic Party (SPD) to step aside in favor of Defence Minister Boris Pistorius for the upcoming federal election.
Following the collapse of Scholz's ideologically diverse coalition, Germany is set for a snap election on February 23. Despite his intention to seek a second term, Scholz's dwindling popularity has led some party members to question his ability to lead, even as lesser-known regional politicians push for a dramatic change akin to the U.S. Democrats urging President Biden against a run.
While Scholz's firm stance on various issues showcased strength initially, critics argue his communication style and lack of public engagement have alienated voters. Pistorius, viewed as a decisive leader, garners significant public favor, though he is hesitant to contest, fearing potential long-term ramifications should the SPD falter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
